Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Purchases $946,623.60 in Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 525,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $946,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,329,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,592,282.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ares Management Llc acquired 875,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc acquired 730,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,204,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc acquired 400,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.28.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $602.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

