Darryl M. Burman Sells 2,500 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $214.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.24.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

See Also

