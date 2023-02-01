The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $1,722,780.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TRV opened at $191.12 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 422.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Raymond James boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

