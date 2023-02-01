Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Sells $1,002,456.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gavin Rennick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after buying an additional 439,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

