Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,778,376.42.

On Thursday, December 1st, Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,279,159.20.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $54.31.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.42 million. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFSC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile



Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

