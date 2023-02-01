Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) EVP Sells $304,460.00 in Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RF opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

