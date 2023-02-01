Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,080,080.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,080,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,801.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $263.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

