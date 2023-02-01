Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,080,080.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,080,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,801.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $263.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
