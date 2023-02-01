Insider Selling: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Insider Sells $1,461,251.97 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 5.0 %

ANF stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

