Calvin John Bast Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total value of C$404,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,267,308.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$81.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$76.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$74.31. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$58.75 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.48 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

