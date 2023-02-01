Calvin John Bast Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total value of C$404,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,267,308.30.
Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$81.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$76.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$74.31. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$58.75 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.48 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
