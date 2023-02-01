Fund L.P. Forager Acquires 11,392 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager bought 11,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $207,676.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,524,976 shares in the company, valued at $27,800,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Fund L.P. Forager bought 25,126 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $445,483.98.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Fund L.P. Forager bought 83,100 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,331,262.00.

WLDN opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $253.23 million, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.55. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLDN. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

