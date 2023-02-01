Mike Zoi Purchases 338,983 Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Stock

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) major shareholder Mike Zoi acquired 338,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $999,999.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,038,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,999.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Motorsport Games Trading Up 713.7 %

MSGM opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $40.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.83. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 140.22% and a negative net margin of 257.60%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

