Mike Zoi Purchases 338,983 Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Stock

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) major shareholder Mike Zoi acquired 338,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $999,999.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,038,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,999.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Motorsport Games Trading Up 713.7 %
MSGM opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $40.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.83. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $46.90.
Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 140.22% and a negative net margin of 257.60%.
Institutional Trading of Motorsport Games
Motorsport Games Company Profile
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorsport Games (MSGM)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.