Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells C$446,800.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total value of C$446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,166,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,456,061.53.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total value of C$234,610.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$182,890.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 400,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total value of C$734,320.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.77, for a total value of C$353,260.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$378,720.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 281,400 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$456,993.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 219,300 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$351,362.46.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 350,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$565,285.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 2,000,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$3,608,400.00.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$2.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of C$483.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$4.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

CMMC has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.32.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading

