Insider Selling: Sempra (NYSE:SRE) CEO Sells $2,584,890.88 in Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sempra Trading Down 0.6 %

SRE opened at $160.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.10. Sempra has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 18.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sempra by 128.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 18.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,821,000 after purchasing an additional 156,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

