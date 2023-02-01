Wedbush Comments on Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Under Armour to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Under Armour Trading Up 2.1 %

UAA opened at $12.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 95.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after buying an additional 2,128,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $29,478,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Under Armour by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.