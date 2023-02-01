Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Sells $780,000.00 in Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,778,376.42.

On Thursday, December 1st, Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,279,159.20.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $54.31.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.42 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 35.36%. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EFSC. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,779,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 957.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 268,063 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 152,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.