Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Major Shareholder Purchases $999,999.85 in Stock

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) major shareholder Mike Zoi purchased 338,983 shares of Motorsport Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $999,999.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,038,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,999.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Motorsport Games Trading Up 713.7 %
NASDAQ MSGM opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $40.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.83.
Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 257.60% and a negative return on equity of 140.22%.
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
