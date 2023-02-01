Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,630,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,795,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,568,200.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,584,200.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,591,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $1,548,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $1,512,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $1,520,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $1,556,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $83.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 757,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37,365 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

