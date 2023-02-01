Insider Buying: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Insider Purchases C$4,365,627.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) insider TFI International Inc. bought 30,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$145.52 per share, with a total value of C$4,365,627.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,020,471.05.
TFI International Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 30th, TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$144.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,333,350.00.
TFI International stock opened at C$148.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$134.43. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$93.63 and a 52-week high of C$148.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
