Insider Buying: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Insider Purchases C$4,365,627.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) insider TFI International Inc. bought 30,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$145.52 per share, with a total value of C$4,365,627.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,020,471.05.

TFI International Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TFI International alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$144.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,333,350.00.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International stock opened at C$148.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$134.43. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$93.63 and a 52-week high of C$148.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About TFI International

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cormark lowered their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.64.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.