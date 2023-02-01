Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 85,637 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $184.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,496.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $162.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.