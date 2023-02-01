Ross E. Mcelroy Buys 1,326,086 Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Stock

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCUGet Rating) Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy bought 1,326,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1,326,086.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,758,504,079,396.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,647,479 shares in the company, valued at C$4,836,870,837,194.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

Fission Uranium stock opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.77. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.33 million and a P/E ratio of -62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 20.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Friday, January 27th.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

