Analysts Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Price Target at $11.33

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.
CXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $157.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
