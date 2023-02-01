Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $40.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $35.27 on Friday. Doximity has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

