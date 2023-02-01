Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPZ shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Ci Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$526,700. In other Topaz Energy news, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,312,160.45. Also, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$526,700. Insiders have sold a total of 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $177,739 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$20.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.06. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.90 and a 52 week high of C$24.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.57.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$81.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 150.72%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

