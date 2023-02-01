Analysts Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Target Price at C$16.19

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.19.

RNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CSFB upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$12.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.69. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$10.63 and a one year high of C$19.45.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$109.30 million. Research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 324.12%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

