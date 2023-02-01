Analysts Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Target Price at $19.00

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. CL King cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,270,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $803.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.