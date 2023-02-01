Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 592.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 509,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 762,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 178,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.