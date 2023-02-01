Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

