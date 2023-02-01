FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. Stephens lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

FBK opened at $37.56 on Friday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.05.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at FB Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,568.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.06 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,668.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 274,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 351,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.