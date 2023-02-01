SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SALRF shares. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SalMar ASA from 362.00 to 339.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SALRF opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. SalMar ASA has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $80.00.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

