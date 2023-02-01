National Bank Holdings Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.10 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NBHC. Stephens increased their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $42.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. National Bank has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $110.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,236.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,337,900. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

