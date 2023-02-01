Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OSI Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a report issued on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of OSIS opened at $94.71 on Monday. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $103.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 4,871 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $414,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,982,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $67,985.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,595.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $414,327.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,982,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,673 shares of company stock worth $3,454,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,692,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

