Analysts Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Target Price at $66.00

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $62.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 42.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

