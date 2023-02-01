Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.79. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BOOT opened at $83.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $105.66.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Finally, True Signal LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.