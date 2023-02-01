Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,489.86.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating and set a $30.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Anglo American Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $55.61.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

