Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $185.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $174.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,416,000 after purchasing an additional 227,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,742,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

