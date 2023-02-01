The Progressive Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Progressive Stock Up 0.7 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $136.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46. Progressive has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $136.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 80.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.