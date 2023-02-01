Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $74.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

OLN opened at $64.59 on Monday. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Olin will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

