Benchmark Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $130.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.75.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $112.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.10. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $208.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

