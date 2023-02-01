National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 23.90%.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

PBA stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,129,000 after buying an additional 5,424,965 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 26.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,113,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,489,000 after buying an additional 2,143,489 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 61.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,305,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,508,000 after buying an additional 2,017,022 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 957.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,093,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,845,000 after buying an additional 1,895,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.42%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.