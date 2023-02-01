Darktrace (LON:DARK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $232.70

Shares of Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 232.70 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 234.10 ($2.89), with a volume of 2826529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251.80 ($3.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -28.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 348.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

