Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $234.40

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 234.40 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 233.60 ($2.89), with a volume of 109268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.40 ($2.81).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MONY. Barclays upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 257.50 ($3.18).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 200.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 196.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,170.91.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 22,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £39,748.74 ($49,090.70).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

