LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 9,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,967,991 shares in the company, valued at $42,969,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after purchasing an additional 832,246 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,529,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,073,000 after purchasing an additional 915,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 868,946 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.51. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $217.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.69 million. Research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LFST shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

