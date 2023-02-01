LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

LivePerson Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $129.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPSN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 12,723.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

