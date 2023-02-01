Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 19,307 put options on the company. This is an increase of 444% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,548 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REM. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 125.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Price Performance

REM stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.