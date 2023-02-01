Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Atlas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Atlas has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.82 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 37.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atlas by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Atlas by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Further Reading

