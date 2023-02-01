Morgan Stanley Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $99.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.87% from the company’s previous close.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $77.42 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $10,700,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,022,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,720,734.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $10,700,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,022,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,720,734.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,707 shares of company stock valued at $35,781,359. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

