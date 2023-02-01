Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $115.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BXGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.23.

BX opened at $95.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $7,043,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,921,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $7,043,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,921,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,264,939 shares of company stock worth $171,315,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after buying an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after acquiring an additional 623,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

