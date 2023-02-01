William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Shares of V stock opened at $230.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $433.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.76 and a 200-day moving average of $205.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

