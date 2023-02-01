Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives $48.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

AX stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 119,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

