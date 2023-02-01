CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $96.29 Average PT from Brokerages

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.29.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after purchasing an additional 540,866 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,956,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,745,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,866,000 after purchasing an additional 303,642 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.